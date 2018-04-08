 2019: Labour Party joins ADP — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Labour Party joins ADP

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Labour Party, on Sunday joined Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos. This development was confirmed to journalists by the spokesperson for Lagos ADP, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, at the party’s state secretariat. Adelaja said it was the right step at the right time, stressing that ADP was a party for all Nigerians. The Labour Party […]

2019: Labour Party joins ADP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.