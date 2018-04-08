2019: Labour Party joins ADP — Nigeria Today

2019: Labour Party joins ADP
The Labour Party, on Sunday joined Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Lagos. This development was confirmed to journalists by the spokesperson for Lagos ADP, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, at the party’s state secretariat. Adelaja said it was the right step at the right time, stressing that ADP was a party for all Nigerians. The Labour Party […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!