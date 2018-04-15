 2019: Labour Party Make Case For Young, Responsive Leadership. — Nigeria Today
2019: Labour Party Make Case For Young, Responsive Leadership.

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Labour Party has called on Nigerians to vote out what it called “old brigade who lack vision and direction” and vote in the younger generation. The party further stated it presents the only alternative with “first class collection of brilliant minds, who are young, well educated, exposed, cosmopolitan, […]

