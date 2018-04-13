2019: Labour unions endorse Gov. Ugwuanyi — Nigeria Today

2019: Labour unions endorse Gov. Ugwuanyi

Organised labour in Enugu State, the NLC, TUC, NULGE, Thursday, endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office, come 2019.

In a colourful ceremony that took place at Okpara Square, Enugu, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Virginia Nwobodo, said that the workers were moved to adopt Ugwuanyi, because of his friendly disposition towards the workers especially in the areas of prompt payment of salaries.

The labour leader particularly mentioned the payment of 13th month Ugwuanyi paid to workers in December last year in addition to the prompt payment of salaries as part of the reasons for their endorsement.

Nwobodo also showed appreciation for how Gov. Ugwuanyi has been paying not only the workers but the pensioners and workers in the parastatals promptly.

He however, pleaded with Gov. Ugwuanyi to pay arrears of pensions and gratuity so that the elder statesmen will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

In his own speech, chairman of TUC, Chukwuma Igbokwe, said that they endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi because of his openness to governance.

“Gov. Ugwuanyi sees workers as stakeholders in governance. He involves workers in decision making.

” When you are working with somebody and he is open, you must be open to him as well. Because of his openness, we say he has done well. If he is doing this under economic recess, if it were to be during boom, he would have done more.

“We get our salaries regularly and there is peace in the state,” Igbokwe said.

In appreciation for the endorsement, Gov. Ugwuanyi promised to do more for the state and the workers for their solidarity to his government.

He said that he was overwhelmed for the endorsement because never in the history of Enugu State had a governor be thus accepted to be endorsed for another term in office.

Ugwuanyi promised to ensure that gratuities would be paid to retiring workers and called on the head of service to bring a memo to his office to that effect so that every month, a substantial amount of money will be mapped out for gratuity.

The governor equally promised to pay arrears of salaries owed workers in the parastatals which he said would be offset in three installment.

Ugwuanyi who was happy for the endorsement, further promised to make Enugu one of the cleanest cities in Nigeria by employing over 1000 workers that would be cleaning the cities.

