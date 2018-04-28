2019: Lagos mobilises residents to collect PVCs - The Punch — Nigeria Today

2019: Lagos mobilises residents to collect PVCs – The Punch
2019: Lagos mobilises residents to collect PVCs
The Lagos State Government on Friday said adequate arrangements had been made to massively mobilise residents for the collection of the Permanent Voter Cards to enable them to fully participate in the 2019 general elections. Speaking at the annual …
2019: Lagos begins massive mobilization of residents for PVCs
