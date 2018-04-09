2019: Lauretta Onochie congratulates Nigerians on Buhari’s declaration, says ‘we won’ — Nigeria Today

2019: Lauretta Onochie congratulates Nigerians on Buhari’s declaration, says ‘we won’

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has congratulated Nigerians over her principal’s announcement of his intention to seek a second term in office next year. DAILY POST recalls that Bashir Ahmed, the President’s personal assistant on New Media, on Monday disclosed that Buhari has just officially announced his intention to […]

2019: Lauretta Onochie congratulates Nigerians on Buhari’s declaration, says ‘we won’

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

