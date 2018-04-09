2019: Let the others simply run away — Nigeria Today

2019: Let the others simply run away
By Femi Adesina There are two options for those in contention for the presidency in 2019: run, or run away. Now that President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated his intention to run, dwarfs trying to wear a giant’s shoes should simply run away.
