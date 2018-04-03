2019: LGA, ward APC Excos, endorse senator for another term — Nigeria Today

2019: LGA, ward APC Excos, endorse senator for another term

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Executives and members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bogije Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State and the Executives of the Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area have thrown their weight behind Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, for another term in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in 2019 general polls.

The endorsement followed a vote of confidence passed on the Senator during the Easter-Get together, organized by the Senator for the residents of Ibeju Lekki on Monday, April, 2.

In a unanimous decision taken at the event, all the party executives in Ibeju Lekki, stated that, “Having gotten the nod of the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the go ahead of all apex leaders, we the executives and members of the APC, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, hereby, pass a vote of confidence on the quality of representation delivered by our able Senator Ashafa, son of the soil and hereby endorse him for another term in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.”

Ashafa, who has attracted a lot of developmental initiatives to the area and had represented the Local Government in all his years of public service with excellence.

In his response, Ashafa, expressed his appreciation to the people for their constant support and encouragement.

In his words; “I am very grateful to the executives and members of our ward for this vote of confidence and endorsement to represent you in the Senate for another term. I did not expect this when I was coming here today as I only came here to celebrate the Easter Celebration with all of you. I do not take this lightly at all and I promise not to let you down.”

The post 2019: LGA, ward APC Excos, endorse senator for another term appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

