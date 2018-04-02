2019: Madumere’s LG Endorses Okorocha’s Son-In-Law — Nigeria Today

2019: Madumere’s LG Endorses Okorocha’s Son-In-Law
AS the battle to clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the Imo All Progressives Congress, APC, heightens, son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Mr Uche Nwosu, has gotten another endorsement from Mbaitoli Local Government Area. The endorsement which is coming from a local government of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, is considered as attempt to woo […]
The post 2019: Madumere’s LG Endorses Okorocha’s Son-In-Law appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!