2019: Nigeria in need of spiritual support – Presidency — Nigeria Today

2019: Nigeria in need of spiritual support – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency on Friday said that Nigeria was in need of spiritual support from respectable men of God as she approaches election year.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina who stated this when he received pastors of the Gospel Faith Mission International led by the Deputy General Overseer of the Mission, Pastor Emmanuel Oluwayemi that paid him a courtesy call in his office, called on religious leaders in the country to continue to pray for the unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria especially as we approach 2019 elections.

A statement by Attah Esa, Deputy Director, Information at the State House said, “As we approach the election year, please continue to pray that all will be well with our country. People are getting desperate to ensure that their desires, often ill-motivated, are actualised. But by the prayers of spiritual fathers like you, it will be well with the country.”

He added that God is the ultimate solution to all challenges and that no man has the solution to happenings around him. Mr Adesina expressed happiness that the Gospel Faith Mission International which is a highly respected organisation, known for its open and broad mindedness, had chosen to offer spiritual support to the government. He reiterated President Muhammadu’s assertion that he is not a religious bigot and can never be one.

Pastor Emmanuel Oluwayemi had earlier told the Special Adviser that the church and the nation have a lot to do together especially at this time when there is tension in the land.

He added that the role of the church is to advise and pray for leaders of the country as commanded by God in the scriptures. He acknowledged their role as co-builders in Nigeria to ensure that there is fairness and justice in the nation.

The Deputy General Overseer assured that the Gospel Faith Mission International will continue to provide back-up support for the government rather than heat up the polity.

He prayed that God’s hands will continue to be on President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other elected people in the country.

