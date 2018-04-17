2019: ‘Nigeria will be worse if Buhari returns’ – Ex-VC, Yaqub — Nigeria Today

2019: ‘Nigeria will be worse if Buhari returns’ – Ex-VC, Yaqub
Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja and the Sokoto State University, Prof. Nuhu O. Yaqub has said the situation of the Nigerian nation would not change if President Muhammadu Buhari succeeds in returning for a second term. Prof. Yaqub, who is presently the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, […]
