2019: Nigerians Urged To Back INEC On Credible Voters’ Register  — Nigeria Today

2019: Nigerians Urged To Back INEC On Credible Voters’ Register

The Citizen Centre for Democratic Governance has urged Nigerians to support the quest by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring that the voters’ register is free from manipulations before the 2019 general elections. In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Osagbemi Anthony the group said the process involving the cleanup of the voters register […]

