2019: Nigeria’s messiah will come from North – Tunde Bakare — Nigeria Today

2019: Nigeria’s messiah will come from North – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare has declared that God is preparing a messiah from the North who will possess the capacity to deliver Nigeria from its challenges. The former running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 general elections said this during a sermon which was aired live on Channels Television yesterday. “Let no one deceive […]

2019: Nigeria’s messiah will come from North – Tunde Bakare

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

