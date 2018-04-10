2019: No Alternative To el-Rufai- Rigasa Residents Insist — Nigeria Today

2019: No Alternative To el-Rufai- Rigasa Residents Insist

Residents of Rigasa community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have thrown their weight behind the possible second term bid of Governor Nasir el-Rufai, saying” we will vote him over and over again, there is no alternative to him”. According some of the residents who bare their minds to journalists who went on […]

The post 2019: No Alternative To el-Rufai- Rigasa Residents Insist appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

