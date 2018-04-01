2019: No Alternative To PMB, Forum Tells Northern Elders  — Nigeria Today

2019: No Alternative To PMB, Forum Tells Northern Elders

The Northern Alternative Forum (NAF) has urged Northern elders to thread with caution in its quest for a credible presidential candidate from the region ahead of the 2019 general polls, saying there is no better candidate than President Muhammadu Buhari for now. The pro-democracy group gave the advice against the backdrop of recent moves by […]

The post 2019: No Alternative To PMB, Forum Tells Northern Elders appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

