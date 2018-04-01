 2019: No Alternative To PMB, Forum Tells Northern Elders  — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: No Alternative To PMB, Forum Tells Northern Elders 

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Northern Alternative Forum (NAF) has urged Northern elders to thread with caution in its quest for a credible presidential candidate from the region ahead of the 2019 general polls,  saying there is no better candidate than President Muhammadu Buhari for now. The pro-democracy group gave the advice against the backdrop of recent moves by […]

The post 2019: No Alternative To PMB, Forum Tells Northern Elders  appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.