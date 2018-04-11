2019: ‘No APC Member In Enugu Will Contest Against PMB — Nigeria Today

2019: ‘No APC Member In Enugu Will Contest Against PMB

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State chapter, Dr Ben Nwoye yesterday expressed happiness over the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest for second term in 2019, assuring that nobody from the party in the state will contest against him in the primaries. Nwoye gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen […]

The post 2019: ‘No APC Member In Enugu Will Contest Against PMB appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

