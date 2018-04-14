2019: No automatic ticket for Gov Lalong – APC — Nigeria Today

2019: No automatic ticket for Gov Lalong – APC

Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has told the state governor, Simon Lalong, that there will be no automatic ticket for him ahead of the 2019 election. The state chairman of APC, Latep Dabang, told journalists after the meeting on Friday in Jos that Lalong’s declaration “does not foreclose any other chieftain […]

