2019: No better choice to Buhari for now, says Gov. Masari — Nigeria Today

2019: No better choice to Buhari for now, says Gov. Masari

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, homestate of President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday thrown weight behind the candidature of their son saying there is no better choice to lead the nation for now than President Buhari.

Governor Masari stated this in a statement through his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi reacting to the President’s declaration of intention to recontest in 2019.

The Governor said Buhari’s decision to seek for re-election in 2019 reaffirmed the President’s love for Nigeria.

Governor Masari said that it was now up to patriotic Nigerians to make sure that the President’s re-election come to pass.

The statement reads: “we owe ourselves the duty to ensure that President Buhari continues beyond 2019, so that he could consolidate on the achievements so far recorded under his watch.

“We will pull out all the stops, leaving nothing to chance in our efforts to ensure that Katsina state gives the President the highest votes in 2019.

“I congratulate ourselves (Nigerians) for this wonderful news of the President’s declaration to go for re-election in 2019, because there is no one better than him for the office, for now,” Governor Masari however said.

