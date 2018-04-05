 2019: No imposition of candidates on party members – Abia APGA — Nigeria Today
2019: No imposition of candidates on party members – Abia APGA

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has assured its leaders and stakeholders that it will not condone any form of imposition of candidates on the members of the party. It said its door was open to anyone who has intention to vie for election on the platform of the party. […]

