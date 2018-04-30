2019: No regret endorsing Buhari’s re- election – Igbo monarch — Nigeria Today

2019: No regret endorsing Buhari’s re- election – Igbo monarch

Amidst the mixed reactions trailing the recent endorsement of President

Mohammadu Buhari's second term bid by traditional rulers from the South

East geopolitical zone, the Traditional Ruler of Ihim Autonomous

Community in Ehime LGA of Imo State, HRM Eze Dr. Oliver C. Ohanwe, has

defended the action of the monarchs saying they have no regret endorsing

the President's ambition.

Reacting to the controversy generated by the endorsement, Eze Ohanwe

who had led more than 100 traditional rulers from the South East zone on a

solidarity visit to declare support for Buhari's re-election bid, explained that

they were convinced that, "it is the right thing to do for the good of Ndigbo

and other Nigerians."

He contended that reelecting President Buhari come 2019 would pave way

for an Igbo man to become the nation's president in 2023, adding that since

this first endorsement of its kind from South East monarchs underscores

how importance is attached to the action.

The royal father declared, "We were neither coerced nor induced to take

such action because it was a well-thought out and well-deliberated

decision.

"As custodian of the people's custom and tradition, we are in the right

position to know what is good for our people. The traditional ruler said, this

is the first time, Ndieze from the South East have risen up to take such a

far-reaching resolution.

"For me to have led such a powerful delegation and putting my reputation

at risk means that we were not joking. Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo and

so deserves its support for 2019.

"Contrary to insinuations in certain quarters, Buhari does not hate Igbo

people because in his previous attempts to seek election he had chosen

Igbo men as his vice presidential candidates."

Continuing, Eze Ohanwe stated that President Buhari has been fair to the

South East despite polling less votes from the zone during the 2015

presidential election, pointing out that the construction of the second Niger

Bridge and the massive rehabilitation work going on in some federal roads

in the zone were clear indicators of the President's magnanimity and kind

disposition towards Ndigbo.

“By our visit, we assure Mr. President of our unalloyed support. We stand

with him. We urge Mr. President to use his good will and reach to support

the Southeast region to produce the next President of Nigeria after

completing his second tenure in 2023.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

