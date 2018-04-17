 2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, others in closed door meeting — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, others in closed door meeting

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Chief Olu Falae at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Falae has been visiting stakeholders in Nigeria ahead of the 2019 general election. He arrived Obasanjo’s penthouse around 12pm and went straight […]

2019: Obasanjo, Falae, Okupe, others in closed door meeting

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.