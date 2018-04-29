2019: Obasanjo not God, can’t decide my fate – Atiku — Nigeria Today

2019: Obasanjo not God, can’t decide my fate – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has maintained that former President Olusegun Obasanjo cannot stop him from becoming the next President of the country. Atiku spoke on Saturday during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service. In the same interview, Atiku had said he will probe the past administrations that failed to curtail the […]
