2019: Obasanjo’s ex-wife reveals why God should abort Buhari’s re-election bid — Nigeria Today

2019: Obasanjo’s ex-wife reveals why God should abort Buhari’s re-election bid

Taiwo, ex-wife of former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that God will truncate President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid because the country needs “fresh hands”. In an interview with Punch, Taiwo stated that just as God aborted the third-term plan of her former husband, he would do it again with Buhari. She also called […]

2019: Obasanjo’s ex-wife reveals why God should abort Buhari’s re-election bid

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

