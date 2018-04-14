 2019: Obasanjo’s ex-wife reveals why God should abort Buhari’s re-election bid — Nigeria Today
Taiwo, ex-wife of former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has said that God will truncate President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid because the country needs “fresh hands”. In an interview with Punch, Taiwo stated that just as God aborted the third-term plan of her former husband, he would do it again with Buhari. She also called […]

