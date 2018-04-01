2019: Okowa remains Delta’s best option- Aide — Nigeria Today

2019: Okowa remains Delta’s best option- Aide

The Special Assistant on Youth Mobilization to the governor of Delta State, Hon Ochei Kennedy has described his principal as the best option for Delta come 2019.

He tagged Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as the only governor who brings out the youth, showcases them as the leaders of tomorrow and doesn’t forget those that worked.

According to Ochei, Deltans are happy with the massive developmental stride of the Okowa-led administration and want him to continue his good work.

Hon Ochei who spoke after addressing his ward excos also used the medium to advise all those hoping to vie for the governorship position in the state to save their money and use it for something else as it will only amount to waste since Okowa will emerge again without stress.

Speaking further Ochei urged Deltans to get their PVCs ahead of the 2019 general election in other to vote massively for Okowa for the good works he has been doing in the state ever since his emergence as the governor of Delta State in 2015.

The post 2019: Okowa remains Delta’s best option- Aide appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

