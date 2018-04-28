2019: Opposition parties in Lagos form alliance against APC — Nigeria Today

2019: Opposition parties in Lagos form alliance against APC

Fourteen opposition parties in Lagos State have formed an alliance to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections. The Chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the state, Mr Kola Ajayi, made the disclosure on Saturday in an interview News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said that the “Star Alliance “was recently formed with the objective of providing what he called a credible alternative to the APC.

