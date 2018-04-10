2019: Ozekhome blasts Buhari over declaration, warns APC against rigging — Nigeria Today

2019: Ozekhome blasts Buhari over declaration, warns APC against rigging

A constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will sent be packing during the 2019 election. Ozekhome noted that it was the President’s constitutional right to seek re-election, just as it is “the duty of Nigerians to decide his fate at the polls.” In a statement titled, ‘President Buhari’s Declaration for a […]

2019: Ozekhome blasts Buhari over declaration, warns APC against rigging

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

