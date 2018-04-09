2019: PDP, Accord say they will defeat Buhari — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP, Accord say they will defeat Buhari

Two political parties, Accord and the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo state are already day-dreaming about wresting political power from the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari, following Buhari’s declaration that he would run for a second term in 2019. The secretaries of the two parties said Buhari’s announcement of his plan to to seek re-election has brightened the chances of their parties. Mr Wasiu Emiola, the Secretary of PDP, said that President Buhari’s declaration has further made it easier for the PDP to defeat APC in the 2019 presidential election.

