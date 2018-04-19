2019: PDP broadens consultations to challenge APC — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP broadens consultations to challenge APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party has stepped up consultations with a broader spectrum of stakeholders from diverse political leanings.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus who gave the hint in Abuja on Thursday, said the move was geared toward defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

According to him, response from the various stakeholders has been encouraging, adding that the need to rescue the country from the grip of the APC was an enormous challenge.

“Majority of Nigerians who are disillusioned about the state of affairs in the last three years, are excited that we are trying to get it right as we remain the last hope for our democracy”, Secondus said.

The party chair, who spoke at the 79th edition of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, commended some elder statesmen who have raised their voices against what he described as the misrule of the APC.

The chairman said, “We commend our elder statesmen and other patriotic Nigerians who have spoken up on the urgent need to rid the country of the current bad APC government and enthrone a government that will serve our needs.

“Because of this challenge, we have taken it upon ourselves as the leading opposition party to broaden our scope, open our doors and allow ideas to flow in for a more robust democratic development.

“We therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths and women from other political parties in this platform to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security wise.

“In this country today over 3.1 million citizens are languishing in various IDP camps across the country, yet we are not at war with any country.

“Our consultations have taken us to meet with various interest groups who are willing to do business with us and I can report to you that it has been very fruitful.

“We expect in coming days to have a broader political family working dedicatedly to rescue this democracy and our beloved country from the hands of APC”.

Echoing the party chairman, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, said so far consultations with the various groups have proved useful.

He hinted that a broader platform will be raised in the days ahead, with the view to wrestling power from the APC administration, particularly at the centre.

“Former presidents and former leaders of Nigeria are in unison to make sure that come 2019 a fresh and new government is formed for the interest of our nation”, Ekweremadu added.

Also speaking at the event, Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose said majority of Nigerians are looking up to the opposition.

According to him, hopes and expectations are high, promising that the PDP will not dash their hopes and expectations the way the APC government did.

Those that attended the meeting included governors elected on the platform of the party, present and past party officials, present and past members of the National Assembly, former governors, among others.

The post 2019: PDP broadens consultations to challenge APC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

