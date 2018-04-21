2019: PDP, SDP will work together – Makarfi — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP, SDP will work together – Makarfi

The immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said that the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP may work together in 2019. Makarfi said this when he fielded questions from The Sun, where he also described the defection of Jerry Gana to the […]

2019: PDP, SDP will work together – Makarfi

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

