2019: People getting desperate – Presidency raises alarm — Nigeria Today

2019: People getting desperate – Presidency raises alarm
The Presidency has said Nigeria at this time is in need of spiritual support of respectable clergy. Speaking on Friday, when pastors of the Gospel Faith Mission International led by the Deputy General Overseer of the Mission, Pastor Emmanuel Oluwayemi visited him, Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media, called on religious […]
