2019: Presidency reveals what Buhari will do to Obasanjo, IBB if they contest — Nigeria Today

2019: Presidency reveals what Buhari will do to Obasanjo, IBB if they contest
Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that his principal will defeat any of the former presidents who recently asked him (Buhari) not to re-contest. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida, are among Nigerians who have told Buhari not to stand for re-election in 2019. […]
