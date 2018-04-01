 2019: Presidency reveals what Buhari will do to Obasanjo, IBB if they contest — Nigeria Today
2019: Presidency reveals what Buhari will do to Obasanjo, IBB if they contest

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that his principal will defeat any of the former presidents who recently asked him (Buhari) not to re-contest. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida, are among Nigerians who have told Buhari not to stand for re-election in 2019. […]

