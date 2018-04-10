2019: Presidency speaks on Buhari going for presidential debate — Nigeria Today

2019: Presidency speaks on Buhari going for presidential debate

The presidency has spoken on whether President Muhammadu Buhari will go for presidential debate ahead of the 2019 general elections. According to the presidency, it is too early to debate on whether Buhari will go for a presidential debate or not. Femi Adeinsa, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity made this statement […]

2019: Presidency speaks on Buhari going for presidential debate

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

