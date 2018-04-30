2019 Presidential Nomination Forms Costs N10Million — Nigeria Today

2019 Presidential Nomination Forms Costs N10Million

The Senate on March 30, passed the Electoral Act No 6 2010 (Amendment) Bill 2017 and one of the things it will do when signed into law, is abolish arbitrary fees for nomination forms fixed by political parties. Before now, the parties demanded high fees for nomination forms from aspirants, fixing a price as it […]

The post 2019 Presidential Nomination Forms Costs N10Million appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

