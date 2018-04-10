2019: Pro-Amaechi group hails Buhari’s declaration for second term — Nigeria Today

2019: Pro-Amaechi group hails Buhari’s declaration for second term
The Inter-Ethnic Network for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (INCRA), a media group in Rivers, on Tuesday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring interest to contest in the 2019 Presidential Election. Mrs Winnie Morganson, member of INCRA Interim Management Team, disclosed the group’s stance on the development in Port Harcourt. Morganson said Buhari had demonstrated that he […]
The post 2019: Pro-Amaechi group hails Buhari’s declaration for second term appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
