2019: SDP warns Nigerians over Buhari’s re-election — Nigeria Today

2019: SDP warns Nigerians over Buhari’s re-election

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, has asked Nigerians to stop lamenting over the state of insecurity in the country. He said they should rather prepare to vote the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) out. Falae stated this on Thursday, after the meeting of […]

