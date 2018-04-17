2019: Secondus reveals APC, Buhari’s plot against him — Nigeria Today

2019: Secondus reveals APC, Buhari’s plot against him

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has restated that nothing, not even the blackmail and intimidation allegedly lined up against him and the opposition by the All Progressives Congress, APC, would be enough to stop him from carrying out the reform in his party. The President Buhari administration, through […]

2019: Secondus reveals APC, Buhari’s plot against him

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

