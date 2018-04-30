 2019: Shekarau officially declares presidential ambition — Nigeria Today
2019: Shekarau officially declares presidential ambition

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

A former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has formally declared his intention to contest for the presidency in the 2019 general elections, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Shekarau confirmed this in a letter made available to reporters on Monday. He explained that his decision to seek for PDP’s presidential […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

