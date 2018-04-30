2019: Shekarau officially declares presidential ambition — Nigeria Today

2019: Shekarau officially declares presidential ambition

A former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has formally declared his intention to contest for the presidency in the 2019 general elections, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Shekarau confirmed this in a letter made available to reporters on Monday. He explained that his decision to seek for PDP’s presidential […]

