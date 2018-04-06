2019: South East Plans Mass Defection To APC — Nigeria Today

2019: South East Plans Mass Defection To APC
There are strong indications that the political class in the South East geo-political zone of the country has perfected plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 general elections. According to Chief Kenneth Eke this was the major outcome of a meeting of political leaders from the zone which […]
The post 2019: South East Plans Mass Defection To APC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
