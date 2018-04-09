2019: Tanko Yakasai reacts to Buhari declaration for presidency — Nigeria Today

2019: Tanko Yakasai reacts to Buhari declaration for presidency
Elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, says he is not surprised with President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to seek re-election in 2019. Buhari, at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of APC on Monday in Abuja, announced his intention to seek a second term in 2019. Yakasai and others spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, […]
