2019 U-17 AFCON Qualifiers: Garba dismisses Ghana's threat - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

2019 U-17 AFCON Qualifiers: Garba dismisses Ghana’s threat – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
2019 U-17 AFCON Qualifiers: Garba dismisses Ghana's threat
New Telegraph Newspaper
Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba has told SCORENigeria arch-rivals and hosts of a zonal U17 AFCON qualifier Ghana cannot stop his team from advancing to the tournament proper in Tanzania next year. According to the new format of the U17 AFCON qualifiers …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!