2019: Umahi threatens INEC over voters’ registration — Nigeria Today

2019: Umahi threatens INEC over voters’ registration
The chairman of the south east governors’ forum and governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi on Thursday has threatened to confront the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the ongoing voters’ registration exercise. Umahi made this known in Abakaliki while addressing thousands of prominent stakeholders/political appointees of the state during a one-day voters registration […]
