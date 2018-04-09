2019: Uwazuike attacks Buhari for seeking second term — Nigeria Today

2019: Uwazuike attacks Buhari for seeking second term

Former President of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuike has joined teaming Nigerians in reacting to the declaration of second term interest by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Igbo leader challenged Buhari to tell Nigerians what he had achieved to merit reelection in 2019. He wondered if Buhari had delivered on his campaign promises in 2015 to […]

2019: Uwazuike attacks Buhari for seeking second term

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

