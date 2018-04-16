2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners — Nigeria Today

2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A former Military Governor of Plateau State during the regime of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida Maj.-Gen. Aliyu Adu Umar Kama (rtd), has urged those opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 to wait till 2023.

According to Kama, it would be unwise for anyone, irrespective of their inclinations, to want to contest against President Buhari come 2019.

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu, are among prominent persons that had indicated interest to contest for the number one seat in the country next year.

Kama spoke at the weekend at the Hoba Community Grand Reception for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, by the Hoba Elders Council.

According to him, the Hoba people of Adamawa State are grateful to President Buhari for appointing two of their sons as SGF successively and pledged continuous support for the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said the council believes that it is only when the local communities are organised that meaning dialogue and collaboration can take place and lead to meaningful development.

In his response, Mustapha pledged to conduct himself creditably in office and that he would work hard to ensure that at the end of his service, his people would be proud of him.

He acknowledged the individual and collective role and contribution of some of the dignitaries to his political career, beginning with his nomination into the then constituent assembly in old Gongola State.

He also thanked the community for nurturing him and propelling his growth and development and other young people to become useful members of the society and implored them to continue to foster their traditional values of formidable unity, love, mutual care and responsibility for all their families and children.

He recalled that all his life he had lived and pursued his political activities from Yola North, and not Hong.

