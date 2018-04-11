 2019: We Are Concerned About Welfare, Development Of Nigerians – APC UK — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: We Are Concerned About Welfare, Development Of Nigerians – APC UK

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter, Prince Ade Omole, has said that it is concerned about the wellbeing of Nigerians irrespective of political and social differences and the country´s development. He made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that the way Nigerians resolved their problems affected those in the […]

The post 2019: We Are Concerned About Welfare, Development Of Nigerians – APC UK appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.