2019: We Are Concerned About Welfare, Development Of Nigerians – APC UK — Nigeria Today

2019: We Are Concerned About Welfare, Development Of Nigerians – APC UK

Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter, Prince Ade Omole, has said that it is concerned about the wellbeing of Nigerians irrespective of political and social differences and the country´s development. He made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that the way Nigerians resolved their problems affected those in the […]

The post 2019: We Are Concerned About Welfare, Development Of Nigerians – APC UK appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

