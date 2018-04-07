2019: We Cannot Afford To Waste Another 4yrs Worshiping The Gods Who Cannot Liberate Us From Poverty, Wars.. – Dele Momodu — Nigeria Today

2019: We Cannot Afford To Waste Another 4yrs Worshiping The Gods Who Cannot Liberate Us From Poverty, Wars.. – Dele Momodu

Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has taken a swipe at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. In an article on Saturday titled, ‘The reasons Nigeria must wake up fast’, the publisher

The post 2019: We Cannot Afford To Waste Another 4yrs Worshiping The Gods Who Cannot Liberate Us From Poverty, Wars.. – Dele Momodu appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

