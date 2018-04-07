2019: We Cannot Afford To Waste Another 4yrs Worshiping The Gods Who Cannot Liberate Us From Poverty, Wars.. – Dele Momodu — Nigeria Today

2019: We Cannot Afford To Waste Another 4yrs Worshiping The Gods Who Cannot Liberate Us From Poverty, Wars.. – Dele Momodu
Media mogul, Dele Momodu, has taken a swipe at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. In an article on Saturday titled, ‘The reasons Nigeria must wake up fast’, the publisher
The post 2019: We Cannot Afford To Waste Another 4yrs Worshiping The Gods Who Cannot Liberate Us From Poverty, Wars.. – Dele Momodu appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!