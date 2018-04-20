2019: We Can’t Defeat APC On Our Own- PDP — Nigeria Today

2019: We Can’t Defeat APC On Our Own- PDP

Ahead of next year’s general election, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has declared that his party will not be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election all by itself. Secondus, who spoke at the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee […]

The post 2019: We Can’t Defeat APC On Our Own- PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

