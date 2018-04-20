2019: We Can’t Defeat APC On Our Own- PDP — Nigeria Today

2019: We Can’t Defeat APC On Our Own- PDP
Ahead of next year’s general election, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has declared that his party will not be able to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election all by itself. Secondus, who spoke at the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee […]
The post 2019: We Can’t Defeat APC On Our Own- PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!