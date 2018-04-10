 2019: We’ll pay for Buhari’s nomination form – APC UK — Nigeria Today
2019: We’ll pay for Buhari’s nomination form – APC UK

Posted on Apr 10, 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom chapter, said it would pay for Expression of Interest and Nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari to re-contest in 2019. The chapter made the promise in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, on Tuesday in Abuja, following Buhari’s declaration on Monday that he would seek a […]

