2019: We’ll resist El-Rufai’s imposition of delegates-Hunkuyi — Nigeria Today

2019: We’ll resist El-Rufai’s imposition of delegates-Hunkuyi



Stakeholders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress,

APC, from the Southern Senatorial zone have declared their support

for the Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District,

Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, who is seeking to contest the

governorship election in Kaduna State.



Senator Hunkuyi, who was in Southern Kaduna Senatorial District to

consult with party members and leaders from the zone, reiterated his

stance to wrestle power from the incumbent Governor, Malam Nasir

el-Rufai, and also vowed that any attempt by the government in

power to impose delegates at the ward, local government and state

level against the wishes of the people will be vehemently resisted.



Hunkuyi, however, called on the party members to be ready more

than ever before to vote out the governor who, according to him, has

performed poorly, stressing that “don’t allow yourselves to be

manipulated, ensure that there is congress where people of your

choice will be voted at the ward, local and state government

respectively.

”I have taken the responsibility of purchasing forms free of charge for

those who will contest as ward, local government and state delegates

and members of various executive committees’’.



Senator Hunkuyi promised to restore the district heads sacked by el-

Rufai if elected governor.



The meeting, which was held in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local

Government Area had in attendance APC stakeholders and leaders

from Kajuru, Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Sanga, Kagarko, Jaba, Kachia

and Jema’a Local Government Areas.



Also in attendance were district heads including those sacked from

the zone, representatives of the National Union of Local Government

Employees, NULGE, National Union of Teachers, NUT, students

representatives, APC youth vanguard, physically challenged among

several groups who all declared their support for Senator Hunkuyi

come 2019.



NUT and NULGE representatives maintained that they are unhappy

with El-Rufai’s government for the sack of their members, while the

students union said they are disappointed with the governor over his

inability to pay their scholarship for the past three years.



Members of the groups, who took turns to speak, alleged that the

governor had boasted that he does not need the votes of the people

of Southern Kaduna to win election, just as they vowed to prove him

wrong in 2019.



Aliyu Anthony Wakili, who served as the Director-General of the el-

Rufai Campaign Organisation in the 2015 election, also laid credence

to the fact that Governor el-Rufai boasted that he does not need the

votes of the people of Southern Kaduna. ”We are more than ready to

prove to the governor that the votes of Southern Kaduna people

matter in determining who becomes the governor of the state’’.



Earlier, the Chairman, Strategic Committee of the Hunkuyi 2019

Campaign Organisation, Isah Abdullahi Shika, emphasised the need

for the people of Southern Kaduna to be united and vote out

Governor el-Rufai whom he said has not been fair to them in many

ways.



Also speaking, Elder Bulus James, Hussaini Dembo, Mikaiah Tokwak

a suspended Commissioner in the Local Government Service

Commission, Comrade Sheyin Emmanuel, Speaker, National

Association of Kaduna State Students, Mariam Alkali, one of the

sacked teachers, all vowed to give total support to the senator in

order to save them from what they termed injustice from the

incumbent governor.

