 2019: What God told me about Saraki becoming Nigeria's next President – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: What God told me about Saraki becoming Nigeria’s next President – Primate Ayodele – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

2019: What God told me about Saraki becoming Nigeria's next President – Primate Ayodele
Daily Post Nigeria
Primate Babatunde Ayodele, the General Overseer of Inri Evangelical Church has reiterated his call for the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to run for President in 2019. Ayodele said, ” God has given him a revelation that Saraki will become Nigeria's
Clergyman urges Saraki to run for next President of Nigeria 2019Vanguard

all 1 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.