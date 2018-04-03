 2019: Why Buhari should be re-elected – Alake of Egbaland — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Why Buhari should be re-elected – Alake of Egbaland

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo,  says President Muhammad Buhari deserves  to be re-elected to enable him consolidate on the  policies and programmes he has  initiated to transform the country. Gbadebo stated this when a former governor of Abia, Kalu Uzor Kalu, led members of the National Movement for the Re-election of President Buhari, on a courtesy visit to  his palace in Abeokuta. The monarch, who described Buhari as a focused and sincere leader, said he had charted a worthy path for the nation to transform  it to an enviable height.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.