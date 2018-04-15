2019: Why Buhari will be re-elected – Kogi Gov. Bello — Nigeria Today

2019: Why Buhari will be re-elected – Kogi Gov. Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello has expressed confidence that the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari will guarantee his re-election in 2019, saying the “real voters are behind the President”. Bello stated this in a statement through his Director General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja on Sunday. He said the President […]

2019: Why Buhari will be re-elected – Kogi Gov. Bello

